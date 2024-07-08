Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $253,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.5% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $879.41. The stock had a trading volume of 772,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,324. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $525.06 and a twelve month high of $887.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

