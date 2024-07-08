Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,872 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period.

FDIS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $83.47.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

