Lincoln National Corp Purchases 51,747 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 532.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,747 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BINC. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,802,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after buying an additional 905,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,579,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 5,464.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 445,611 shares in the last quarter.

BINC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 159,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,216. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

