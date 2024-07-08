Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $82,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $879.41. 772,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $816.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $525.06 and a 12 month high of $887.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

