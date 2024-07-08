iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,015.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $557.79. 1,128,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,158. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $559.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
