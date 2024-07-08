iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,015.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $557.79. 1,128,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,158. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $559.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.