Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 72,036 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

DYNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 366,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,394. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

