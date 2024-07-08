BNP Paribas Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $558.20. The stock had a trading volume of 564,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.82. The stock has a market cap of $481.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

