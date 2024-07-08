ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $18.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00114898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00014173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

