Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of CubeSmart worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $444,818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,850,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,975,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,230,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.0 %

CUBE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.59. 225,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

