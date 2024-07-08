Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 23,146 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,146 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Vipshop worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

VIPS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. 1,951,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,296. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

