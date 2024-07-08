Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 44.5% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $5,508,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 301,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $368,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.14. 686,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,303. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

