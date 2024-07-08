Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $90,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $50.87. 2,818,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,832,853. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

View Our Latest Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.