Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452,339 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $91,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,728,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.66. The company had a trading volume of 654,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,601. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.39. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

