FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.51% of FactSet Research Systems worth $88,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $7.47 on Monday, hitting $415.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,913. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $385.57 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

