Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 206,345 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.45% of IDEX worth $83,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.98. 98,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,143. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

