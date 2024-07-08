Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Ingersoll Rand worth $111,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 340,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.42. 545,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

