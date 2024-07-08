Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $109,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.53. 435,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

