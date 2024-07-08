Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,554,374 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Sempra worth $113,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Sempra by 211.7% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 661,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.