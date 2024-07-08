Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,468,794 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,468,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $106,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

