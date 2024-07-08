Nordea Investment Management AB Has $106.55 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,013 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.65% of Sensient Technologies worth $106,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 100,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 12,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.67. 37,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,481. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

