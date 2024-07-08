HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.55 on Monday, reaching $315.75. The company had a trading volume of 615,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,438. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $344.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average of $319.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

