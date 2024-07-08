Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 9 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,549 ($19.59) per share, with a total value of £139.41 ($176.33).
Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Mike Powell purchased 10 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.77) per share, with a total value of £156.30 ($197.70).
Mondi Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:MNDI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,537 ($19.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,326. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,304 ($16.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.75). The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,583.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,537.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,461.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
