Nordea Investment Management AB Has $116.06 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10,526.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.06% of Globe Life worth $116,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. 187,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

