Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $116,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 284,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,372. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

