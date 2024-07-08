Wrapped AVAX Price Hits $25.87 on Top Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $129.02 million and $20.94 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $25.87 or 0.00046088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 4,988,006 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,022,793.2756146. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.67396261 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1089 active market(s) with $15,038,841.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

