Nano (XNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $108.79 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00583681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00114898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00039918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.