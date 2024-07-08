Sapphire Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $1,143.49 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.99 or 0.05316767 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00014173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,810,655,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,026,173 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

