Theta Fuel Price Down 17.2% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $421.41 million and $6.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,607,041,405 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

