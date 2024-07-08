MAGA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65.76 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One MAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $65.76 million and $29.00 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00016472 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $26,135,311.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

