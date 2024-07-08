Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $134,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $494.73. The company had a trading volume of 134,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,791. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

