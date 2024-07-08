Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of State Street worth $130,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,223,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of STT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

