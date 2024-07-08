Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 480,129 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,129 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.79% of Citizens Financial Group worth $130,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.31. 2,207,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

