Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $125,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after buying an additional 409,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $6,994,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.52. 697,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

