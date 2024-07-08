QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 547,443 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $157,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Tobam grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,037. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

