American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,531 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $172,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.97. 419,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.35.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

