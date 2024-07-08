Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 16,710 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $159,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 571.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $210,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.96. 1,793,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,603. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $396.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

