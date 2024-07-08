Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296,184 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $149,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $23,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

