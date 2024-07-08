Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $155,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

MAS traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 414,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.