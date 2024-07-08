Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $187,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.15. 324,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,777. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

