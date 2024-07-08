Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,881 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $182,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $104,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.83. The stock had a trading volume of 373,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

