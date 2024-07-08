Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $186,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $456.19. The stock had a trading volume of 264,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

