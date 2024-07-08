Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,938 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $191,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,714. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.32.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

