Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,244,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $195,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $76.97. 2,297,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

