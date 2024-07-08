Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

