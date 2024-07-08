Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $166.13. 2,115,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,807. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

