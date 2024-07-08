VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.78. 3,398,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.53. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $279.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

