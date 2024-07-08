Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $393.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

