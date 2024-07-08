Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,394 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,728. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $642.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

