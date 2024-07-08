Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,403 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,016,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,489,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP remained flat at $32.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $32.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

