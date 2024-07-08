Lincoln National Corp Has $3.43 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.22. 1,802,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

